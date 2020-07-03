How do fireworks get their colors?

WEEHAWKEN, NJ. – JULY 4: The New York City skyline is seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy’s fireworks display July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey. It was the first time since 2000 that the Macy’s display took place over the Hudson River and not the East River. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

As the night sky is illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display, have you ever wondered how they get their color? As we explore these materials we will also learn other ways they are used.

Different minerals and specific chemicals help create the bright colors seen exploding across the sky.

Barium Chloride creates the color green. People typically come into contact with this at the doctors office. A barium ‘milkshake’ coats organs before an x-ray or scan ao they stand out more clearly. It also absorbs radiation therefore it’s commonly used in the concrete of radiation shielding in hospitals, laboratories and nuclear facilities.

Copper chloride adds blue to the sky. Copper has played an important role in the development of civilization. The vast majority of it is used for electrical purposes such as power generation and transmission.

Sodium Nitrate mellows out the colors with yellow. Sodium is the metal most commonly associated with salts. The most common is sodium chloride, also known as table salt. Sodium nitrate is a type of saltpeter, which is most well-known for its use in the production of gunpowder.

The bold color of red is added to the mix by strontium nitrate. The source of the strontium used in fireworks is usually the mineral celestite. Strontium compounds can be used in ceramic ferrite magnets like refrigerator magnets and for small motors.

Purple, the color of royalty, is made from a combination of strontium and copper, described above.

The vibrant colors that will fill the sky this Fourth of July are made possible because of the unique properties of specific minerals, just as minerals are essential to make so many other things that society relies on every other day of the year.

For more information on minerals visit the USGS Minerals Resources Program website.