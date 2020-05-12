How do clouds form?

This morning temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s with patchy clouds. A Freeze Warning continues for Cameron, Jefferson, Blair, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset counties until 9:00 AM. Huntingdon County is under a Frost Advisory until 9:00 AM. Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a shower in spots this afternoon. Our winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will into the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Watch is in place for Centre, Blair, Clearfield, Cameron, Bedford, Somerset and Cambria County until Wednesday at 8:00 AM.

Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night the will be patchy clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Finally, we will see some seasonable air here in Central PA. Our average high temperatures for Mid-May are in the upper 60s to lower 70s and that is where we will be at the end of the week. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and drizzle around. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.