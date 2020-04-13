House blocks road in surveyed storm damage

A powerful storm that tore through Upson County, GA Monday morning , west of Macon, damaged homes and businesses, cut power and tied up traffic.

Upson County Emergency Management Director Martha McCarty estimates the storm knocked over thousands of trees, blocking dozens of roads.

While the National Weather Service still has to survey the damage and confirm it, McCarty said after viewing the damage from a helicopter, she guessed it was at least an EF-3 tornado.

But she says so far, there are no reported injuries.

People caught in the storm say when it came through it sounded like a freight train, but the worst of it only lasted about 20 seconds.