We just had one of the hottest July’s on record here in Central PA. Could August also be warmer than average? Our average temperature in August is 69°F.

The hottest August on record was in 1995 when the average temperature was 74.2°F. In 1968 the average temperature in August was 74.0°F. 2018 comes in with an average temperature of 73.7°F.

So far this year we have had 11 days at 90 degrees or above. In 2018 there was 12 days at 90 degrees or above and we are on track to surpass that.