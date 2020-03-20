Homes evacuated due to flooding

OHIO – More than 100 people have been evacuated from homes in Heath due to high water and flooding on Friday.

The city said people along Licking View Drive in the area between Heath High School and the Heath Wastewater Plant and the area along the bank of the South Fork of the Licking River were evacuated by emergency personnel.

In a press briefing, Heath fire chief Warren McCord said, “This is going to be an event that’s going to take a long time to recover from.”

McCord said the water level increased more than they anticipated and more than they had ever seen in that area.

Heath police chief Dave Haren said an officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after being rescued from the water when his rescue boat sank.

“He was tired and cold when he came out of the water but all his vitals checked out and he’s under further evaluation at the hospital,” Haren said.

Those evacuated were taken by Heath City Schools buses to Indian Mound Mall for an emergency shelter.

Haren said the biggest priority is making sure everyone gets assistance who needs it.