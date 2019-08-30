Holiday Weekend Forecast

Saturday: High pressure will take over and it will keep us dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high pressure will be north of us and that will cause the winds to come out of the north and northeast. The northerly winds will give us a comfortable day. The high temperatures will be in the 70s. If you are heading out to the Penn State game the weather will be perfect!

Sunday: The weather will take a turn on Sunday. The high temperatures will be in the low 70s but some locations will struggle to get out of the 60s. Here is the reason why… The high pressure that gave us a nice day Saturday will slide to our northeast. This will cause the winds to shift to the east. The easterly winds will usher in cool and moist air from the Atlantic Ocean into Pennsylvania. Also, a stationary front will bring in more clouds and showers. The combination of the easterly winds and a front will keep us cloudy, cool and damp.

Monday: The weather pattern will be very similar to Sunday’s. Monday will be cloudy, cool and damp. The easterly winds will keep Central PA cool and damp. The front will usher in more clouds and showers for our Monday. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.