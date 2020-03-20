Historic floods hit Amazon leaving hundreds homeless

Extreme floods in the Ecuadorian Amazon left hundreds homeless in the indigenous communities by the Bobonaza river on Tuesday (March 17).

Indigenous communities say they have been left exposed and vulnerable to the affects of climate change, with government agencies using public funds on combating coronavirus.

“This new disaster comes in addition to the COVID-19 emergency, increasing the vulnerability of Amazonian communities in inland areas where access is only by air or river. The safety of its inhabitants is at risk,” the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon said in a statement.