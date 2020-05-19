High Wind Warning, Watch, and Wind Advisory

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wind Advisory: Strong winds are occurring but are not strong enough to warrant a High Wind Warning. Sustained winds 31 to 39 mph, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts 46 to 57 mph for any duration.

High Wind Warning: This is issued when sustained, strong winds with stronger gust are happening. Sustained winds 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts 58 mph or greater, for any duration.

High Wind Watch: Sustained, strong winds are possible. Secure loose outdoor items. Possibility that High Wind Warning Criteria may be met at longer ranges (24 to 48 hrs out).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss