High Wind Warning, Watch, and Wind Advisory

Wind Advisory: Strong winds are occurring but are not strong enough to warrant a High Wind Warning. Sustained winds 31 to 39 mph, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts 46 to 57 mph for any duration.

High Wind Warning: This is issued when sustained, strong winds with stronger gust are happening. Sustained winds 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts 58 mph or greater, for any duration.

High Wind Watch: Sustained, strong winds are possible. Secure loose outdoor items. Possibility that High Wind Warning Criteria may be met at longer ranges (24 to 48 hrs out).