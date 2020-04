This undated photo provided by AeroGarden shows one of the company’s indoor growing systems, the AeroGarden Farm Plus. High-tech growing systems are bringing the joy of gardening even to those without light, know-how or outdoor space. And that’s a nice thing in the age of the coronavirus. (AeroGarden via AP)

Growing your own herbs and veggies has typically been reserved for those with the luxury of outdoor space and abundant light.

But now there are a number of new, high-tech indoor gardening systems. They give apartment dwellers with limited light or people who want to start gardening before the season starts a chance to grow their own greens.

For many people sheltering in place these devices can also provide a source of fresh herbs and vegetables. And a chance to enjoy growing something.