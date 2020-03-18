Heavy snow blankets northern Nevada in white

Another round of snow snarled traffic with more than a dozen crashes on slippery roads in the Reno-Sparks area and triggered chain controls on Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

Ten inches of new snow was reported Tuesday in the mountains north of Reno near Susanville, California where about 3 feet of snow has fallen since the storm began Saturday. Another 9.5 inches also was reported just south of Lake Tahoe at Myers, California.

Several areas around Lake Tahoe have received more than 2 feet of snow since Saturday, including 27 inches at the Mount Rose Ski Resort southwest of Reno.