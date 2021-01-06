Heavy snow blankets northern Italy

Heavy snowfall continued to hit northern Italy on Monday (January 4) after a weekend of extreme weather, leaving some residential areas completely snowed in.

The Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society said on Sunday (January 3) the mountainous Italian north-eastern area of Comelico, close to Austria, was submerged in snow with a height of two metres (6.6 feet).

Video uploaded by the society showed snow blocking the entrances to homes and buildings as it continued to fall in the small village of Sappada, in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Firefighters, civil protection units and Alpine rescue teams worked throughout the weekend to clear the snow.

More snowfall is expected to continue in the Alpine regions in the coming days.