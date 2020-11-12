Heavy rains bring flooding to North Carolina

Heavy rainfall across North Carolina caused flood waters to rise Thursday morning.

Water rescues, evacuations and school cancellations were seen in some parts on the state, including the foothills, where up to nine inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

In Charlotte, Meko Chosen walked to her neighborhood park to find the athletic fields completely submerged.

“It looks like Lake Ontario,” she said.

“And you have a dumpster that’s sitting over on the far side that is floating,” she added.

In northeast Charlotte, firefighters rescued 143 people from a charter school as waters continued to rise. No injuries were reported there.

But flash flood warnings are still in effect across the state until at least 2 p.m.