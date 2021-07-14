Heavy rain floods streets outside Philadelphia

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds into the northeastern parts of the US on Monday.

Video from Philadelphia TV station WPVI-TV showed flooded streets in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service says areas of around Philadelphia got two-to-four inches of rain on Monday, but six-to-ten inches fell in some places.

It says a flash flood watch is in effect for a number of counties in southern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning.