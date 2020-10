This year we have not had a lot of rainfall across Central Pennsylvania as we continue to experience drought conditions. Tomorrow, forecasts show we could expect between an inch and two inches of rain in spots, which could be some of our highest amounts so far this year.

Here is a look at the highest daily precipitation amounts for each month this year:

January 25: .9″

February 26: .47″

March 28: 1.25″

April 8: .65″

May 6: .28″

June 4: .93″

July 21: .68″

August 23: 1.52″

Sept 29: 1.48″