Heating up before the rain arrives

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- Who is ready for 80-degree weather? A nice warm-up will begin tomorrow and will continue until a cold front moves through Thursday.

Tuesday: The pleasant and warm weather will continue. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. The combination of sunshine and a southwest wind will usher in warm air. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. HIgh pressure will remain in control and keep Central Pa dry.

Wednesday: The day will start off partly cloudy but the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. There will be less sunshine but the winds will be out of the southwest so it will remain warm. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There could be a few showers late in the evening. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and even a few thunderstorms.

Thursday: The day will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 70s but they will hit early in the day. Once the front passes through the temperatures will fall so the afternoon will be cooler.

Friday: The day will start off cloudy with a few lingering showers. The showers will break by mid-morning and there will be more sunshine by the afternoon. It will be cool and windy. The highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday: This looks like the coolest day this week. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The day will be winy to breezy which will make the day feel cooler. The day will have a mix of clouds and sun.

Sunday: Warm air return to Central Pa. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.