A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically last more than 2 days or more. A heat wave can happen anytime during the year. They are normally associated during the summer months but they can take place during the fall, winter, and spring. A heat wave is measured to the usual weather in the area and relative to normal temperatures for the season.

When under a heat wave keep cool and stay hydrated. Check-in on family and neighbors to make sure they are doing OK and keep an eye on your pets.