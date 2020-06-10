As we head into the summer months, it is important to remember heat safety. Heat causes more deaths per year than any other weather event and it can be prevented.

Yesterday we hit a high of 90°F in Altoona, but when the temperature was measured on asphalt, it read 133°F. This is because asphalt absorbs more heat. Also remember that the air temperature is taken in a shade. It is important to remember this so our pets stay safe and their paws do not get burned from the heat. Also cars can warm up very quickly! In just 30 minutes, the inside of a car can reach 114°F on an 80°F day. Do not leave a child or a pet inside a car.

An easy way to remember heat safety is by H E A T.

H – Hydrate

You want to make sure to drink plenty of water.

E- Educate

Know the weather forecast and how hot it can get for that day. Also know the warning signs of heat illness.

A- Act

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have cramping, or sweating excessively make sure to seek medical attention.

T- Take it easy

If you have to be outdoors in the middle of the day make sure to take plenty of breaks and be in the shade as much as possible. If you do not need to be outdoors on a hot day, make sure to stay inside during the heating of the day between Noon and 5:00 PM.