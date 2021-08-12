Heat Advisories have been issued and here is how to stay safe

Temperatures today will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s today. We will also see dew points into the upper 60s to lower 70s. With so much heat and humidity, the heat index shows it could feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s in some of our eastern and western counties. Due to this, The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Indiana, Huntingdon, Blair, Centre, and Bedford counties until 7:00 PM.

It is so important to remember heat safety tips on a hot day like today. Heat causes more deaths per year than any other weather event and it can be prevented.

An easy way to remember heat safety is by H E A T.

H – Hydrate

You want to make sure to drink plenty of water.

E- Educate

Know the weather forecast and how hot it can get for that day. Also know the warning signs of heat illness.

A- Act

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have cramping, or sweating excessively make sure to seek medical attention.

T- Take it easy

If you have to be outdoors in the middle of the day make sure to take plenty of breaks and be in the shade as much as possible. If you do not need to be outdoors on a hot day, make sure to stay inside during the heating of the day between Noon and 5:00 PM.

Another thing is that air temperature is taken in the shade, and not on a roadway. Black asphalt absorbs heat, making it hotter in the direct sun compared to in the shade. That means an air temperature in the shade of 90°F could mean 130°F on black asphalt. It is important to remember this so our pets stay safe and their paws do not get burned from the heat. Also, cars can warm up very quickly! In just 30 minutes, the inside of a car can reach 114°F on an 80°F day. Do not leave a child or a pet inside a car.

When being out in the heat too long, the body will have a hard time being able to cool itself and can lead to heat illnesses. The two biggest heat illnesses are Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

If you are suffering from heat exhaustion, you will feel faint or dizzy. You could be excessively sweating and your skin will be cool, pale, and clammy. If you are dealing with heat exhaustion you could also experience muscle cramps and a rapid weak pulse. You could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you have any of these symptoms, you need to get to a cool place preferably with air conditioning. You want to make sure to drink plenty of water. You can also take a cool shower or use a cold compress to ease the symptoms.

HEAT STROKE

Signs of a heat stroke are a throbbing headache, and no sweating. During a heat stroke your skin will be hot, dry and red. You will have a rapid and strong pulse. You could also lose consciousness if you are having a heat stroke. You could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you experience these symptoms, or see someone else with these symptoms, call 9-1-1 or go to a hospital right away. You will want to also try and move the person experiencing a heat stroke to a cool place and reduce the body temperature by using cool cloths or a bath.

Also, monitor your pets in the heat and keep them cool. They also can suffer from heat illnesses.

The heat will break this weekend and more seasonable air will return to Central Pennsylvania.