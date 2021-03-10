Hawaii floods damage homes and roads

Catastrophic flooding from a stream swollen by heavy rains prompted officials to order evacuations from a town north of Honolulu in Hawaii on Tuesday, just one day after fears of a dam breach resulted in the same on the island of Maui.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management directed people to leave Haleiwa town on Oahu’s North Shore, an area famed for big-wave surfing, immediately.

Torrential rains have inundated parts of Hawaii for the past several days.

On Monday, officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the Maui community of Haiku was breached by flood waters but county officials determined there was no structural damage after closer inspection.

Those living near or below the dam were asked to continue evacuations until the all clear is given, county officials said Tuesday.

Haiku resident Shawn Alexander said the water swept away his truck, chicken coops and dog.

“It burst into the room. It took all of the chicken coops down, down the river. It lifted up my truck and the truck went down the river as well. And the dog actually survived it. Got swept away but he came up about 10 minutes later.”

The National Weather Service reported that 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s north coast between over an eight hour period on Monday.

About six homes on Maui and two bridges were damaged or destroyed, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said. He urged people to be vigilant because there were fears that landslides could happen.

The Maui Fire Department said it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.

One resident of the island of Oahu said he saw a bridge collapse amid the torrential rain.

“Heard a truck run and I just heard that bridge drop. Boom. And he just drove through. And that was it. He was stuck there since then,” he said.