Do you know all the colors in a rainbow? Most of us have learned the colors from the acronym “ROY G BIV”: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. But, have you ever seen a white rainbow?

A rainbow is caused when light refracts (changes direction or bends) when it enters a water droplet. Light changes directions/bends in the water droplet because water is more dense than the air around it. Visible light (the light we see) is made up of several different wavelengths and colors. By bending the light, it allows the individual color wavelengths to show. The light reflects off the backside of the water droplets and then refracts again allowing the wavelengths to continue to spread apart. For a better understanding click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/how-does-a-rainbow-form/

A white rainbow is more commonly know as a fogbow. The water droplets in fog are too small and the light doesn’t have enough time to refract and allow the other wave lengths to show their colors. This is why the fogbow appears white.

The size of a rain drop is 0.1-5 millimeters. The average size of a fog droplet is 10-15 microns (1 micron= 1/1000 millimeters). To put it in Layman’s terms a rain drop is 10-1000 times bigger than a fog droplet.