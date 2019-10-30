Halloween Forecast

Mother Nature will certainly play some tricks rather than provide treats for Halloween! A low pressure system will push a strong cold front through Central Pennsylvania Thursday.

The first round of showers will be seen Wednesday night with some pockets of heavier rain. By Thursday morning there will be a brief lull before rain moves back in. You will want to stay weather aware heading into the afternoon and evening hours as the front moves through. Conditions will become less than favorable.

Moderate to heavy rain will begin to push into the area during the afternoon hours. The region is also under a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Unfortunately, these stronger storms will be moving through as trick-or-treaters are heading out for candy.

Not only will thunderstorms be a concern but also some minor flooding. Rainfall amounts will add up to 1-2″ and it is possible that some isolated areas see more rain by Friday morning. Ponding of water along roadways and other poor drainage areas will be possible. Especially as drains become clogged with leaves.

Winds will also begin to pick up for the evening and overnight hours as the front passes. This will bring a big cool down for the end of the week. Winds will be capable of gusting up to 30-40 MPH. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure all the Halloween decorations don’t blow away.

Temperatures will drop-off Friday as cool air filters in behind the front. Highs are only expected to reach into the 40s for the day and drop into the 20s overnight. Any lingering moisture Friday morning will be falling from the sky as showers mixed with some flurries.

Make sure to stay safe this Halloween and remember “When thunder roars, head indoors!” You can also find if Halloween has been moved to a different date here.

https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/local-news/central-pa-trick-or-treat-changes-due-to-weather/