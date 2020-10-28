Halloween extremes and warming October nights

With an ongoing pandemic, 2020 has already been a frightful year for most. But as Halloween approaches, more than 148 million still plan to indulge in their spooky traditions amidst Covid-19. Nevertheless as many dress up as witches, vampires, and ghosts, we must remain vigilant of another monster lurking in the shadows.

In the spirit of Halloween, Climate Central examined Halloween extremes by reporting the coldest, warmest, rainiest, and snowiest October 31sts’ on record for 242 cities. In addition, we analyzed minimum temperature trends in the month of October from 1970 to 2019, which unearthed some spooky statistics. Of the 242 cities analyzed, 88% (212) experienced an increase in their average nightly October temperatures. The greatest increases reported were in Reno, Nev. (+11.6°F), El Paso, TX (+8.8°F), Las Vegas (+8.7°F), and Panama City, Fla. (+8.7°F).

The warming trend of October nights reflects the overall warming trend of the fall season. These trends have many implications, including an extended allergy season and a longer disease-carrying mosquito and tick season.

Pumpkins, traditionally picked and carved for Halloween, are at a potential risk. As global temperatures increase, some regions in the U.S. (e.g., Northeast and Midwest) will experience wetter conditions, on average, that produce lower quality pumpkins and make them more susceptible to diseases. A foreshadowing of this happened in Morton, Ill., where above-average precipitation in 2015 rotted their harvest, resulting in a nationwide pumpkin shortage.

And, unfortunately, the news does not get any sweeter for Halloween. Chocolate, a fan-favorite in trick-or-treat bags, is also threatened. Research indicates that El Niño-related droughts, which could become longer and more frequent, could significantly decrease cocoa bean production in Brazil. Also, areas of West Africa—that has about 70% of the world’s cacao trees—could lose up to 40% of their suitability for cacao trees by 2050. Some chocolate companies have already taken action, like pledging to source their chocolate sustainably. However, the strongest solution proposed is cutting company emissions because reducing greenhouse gases is our best bet at defeating the monster.

METHODOLOGY

Climate extremes for October 31st and average minimum temperatures for the month of October were calculated using temperature and precipitation data from the Applied Climate Information System. Average minimum temperatures were analyzed from 1970 to 2019 while climate extremes were investigated over each station’s entire period of record. Climate Central’s local analyses include 244 stations. However, for data summaries based on linear trends, only 242 stations are included due to large data gaps in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Wheeling, W. Va.