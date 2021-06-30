Hailstone blanket covers French town after storm

A sudden and severe hail storm in a village in northeast France on Tuesday blanketed it in sheets of ice and caused flooding to streets and homes.

Stunned residents used shovels and snow ploughs to clear the streets in Plombières-Les-Bains, a village in the eastern Vosges mountain range.

The head of local emergency services told local media that some 60 centimetres of hail and up to 10 millimetres of water accumulated in just six minutes as the ice began to melt.

Some reports said the hail mounds were between 80 to to 100 centimetres tall.

Several streets and the basements of some properties were flooded according to local media.