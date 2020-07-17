Hail storm damages crops

Much of the weather talk lately has centered around tornadoes in Ottertail County. But a hail storm last weekend did significant building and crop damage from Kandiyohi County to Nicollet County.

It only took Mother Nature about 20 minutes to destroy one of the best crops seen in five years. The hail storm was up to 60 miles long and 6 miles wide, and when it came to destruction it didn’t discriminate. Wind speeds reached 50 miles an hour and at times the storm dropped baseball-sized hail.

This affected thousands of acres of corn, soy beans, kidney beans, sugar beets, peas, sweet corn, alfalfa. Acres upon acres were impacted and millions of dollars were lost.

There was stalk breakage and bruising from hail stones themselves. The corn field in Renville County was a loss and will likely be tilled over. Just a couple hundred yards away soybeans were similarly impacted.

Seth Naeve of U of M Extension says farmers in Renville, McLeod and Sibley Counties were hit especially hard. While soybeans may re-grow, they won’t come close to the yield they were on pace for. It’s a tough break for this area in what’s otherwise been a grade- A growing season across the state.

Naeve, Soybean Agronomist, said these farmers that are affected are affected individually. We really have to consider the impact on individual farmers rather than the collective whole. Many of the farmers hit will get help from crop insurance, but it won’t help them recoup all their losses.