Greece: Homes, camp evacuated due to wildfire near Corinth

A fire burns a hill side, near the seaside area Kechries, near Corinth, Greece, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Homes have been evacuated at three sites near the southern Greek city of Cornith as firefighters struggled to contain a hillside blaze. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece — More than 250 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft are struggling to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that has forced the evacuation of five settlements in southern Greece.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of any property damage from Wednesday’s fire was not immediately clear. The Fire Brigade said 10 water-dropping helicopters and seven planes were deployed to assist in the area inland from the seaside settlement of Kechries and near the town of Corinth in the Peloponnese region.

Firefighters also are battling smaller blazes near the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in the western Peloponnese, near Petalidi further south and on the southern island of Crete.