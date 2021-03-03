Gondolas moored in Venice as low tides dry canals

Water has dropped to unusually low levels in Venice over the past few days turning the canals into trickles and leaving gondolas stuck in the mud.

In recent years the city has struggled with destruction wrought by the highest waters it has seen in decades, but now the sea has dropped to record low levels.

According to Venice’s Centre for Tide Predictions, the levels were below 50 centimetres over the weekend and Monday.

The city had even lower levers in 2018 and 2008.

The low tide is due to high pressure and stable weather conditions.