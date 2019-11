Friday was National STEM Day, and the Altoona Area Junior High School held a Girls in STEM Day event. This was the 2nd year that the event has taken place.

The Girls in STEM Day is to show girls there are many opportunities in STEM fields for them and how science can be fun. Over 30 local women who currently have careers in science, technology, engineering and math, presented to students in 7th, 8th, and 9th grade.