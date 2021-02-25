Girl dies, boy hurt in fall through ice in Ohio

A 16-year-old girl died and a teenage boy was injured after they fell through an icy lake in Ohio, officials said.

Jason Lagore, an Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro, also died after he suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.

Lagore became ill shortly after he responded to the incident, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it occurred at a private dock down a steep incline on the north side of Rocky Fork Lake at the 2,080-acre park in Highland County

The 13-year-old boy tried unsuccessfully to locate the girl before he freed himself from the ice and water, authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia, but further details on his condition have not been released.

It took more than four hours before emergency crews found the girl, who had been trapped under the ice, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Branden Jackman, Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District told Cincinnati TV station WCPO the girl had apparently helped the boy but then could not get out of the water herself.

“After the fact, it turns out that she got him out before she succumbed. Don’t go out on the ice. It caused a very bad tragedy last night,” he said.

Jackman says the incident should tell people how dangerous an ice-covered lake or pond can be.

“Thirty-six-degree water (Farenheit/2 degrees Celcius) is no different than a three-story house fire. They’ll both kill you just as quick,” he said.

Authorities have not released the names of the teens or said if they were related.

Lagore, a married father with two young sons, was a 15-year-veteran of the force and was responsible for its first canine training academy.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources were investigating the incident.