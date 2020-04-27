Germany, Britain call for ‘green recovery’ from pandemic

Weather Headlines

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Activists of the fridays for future movement placed a poster at a tree in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Youth groups are staging a long-planned global climate demonstration online Friday because of restrictions on public protests during the coronavirus pandemic. Giant slogan reads ‘Fight Every Crises’. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN — Germany and Britain say efforts to revive the global economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic must ensure a ‘green recovery’ that helps the world tackle climate change. Officials from some 30 countries are holding a virtual meeting this week to discuss international efforts to curb global warming.

Germany’s environment minister said Monday it was important for recovery economic programs to invest in future-proof jobs that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in coming years.

Svenja Schulze noted that some countries are holding onto plans to build new coal-fired power plants, and suggested stimulus money could be used to boost electric car uptake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss