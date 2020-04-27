Germany, Britain call for ‘green recovery’ from pandemic

Activists of the fridays for future movement placed a poster at a tree in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Youth groups are staging a long-planned global climate demonstration online Friday because of restrictions on public protests during the coronavirus pandemic. Giant slogan reads ‘Fight Every Crises’. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN — Germany and Britain say efforts to revive the global economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic must ensure a ‘green recovery’ that helps the world tackle climate change. Officials from some 30 countries are holding a virtual meeting this week to discuss international efforts to curb global warming.

Germany’s environment minister said Monday it was important for recovery economic programs to invest in future-proof jobs that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in coming years.

Svenja Schulze noted that some countries are holding onto plans to build new coal-fired power plants, and suggested stimulus money could be used to boost electric car uptake.