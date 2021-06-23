Full Strawberry Moon to rise on Thursday

Thursday at 2:40 PM the June full moon will occur at its fullest. This is during the middle of the day, but the moon will still appear to be full Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

The June full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon. Native Americans gave each full moon every month a different name and that is where the name Strawberry Moon comes from.

This Strawberry moon to some is considered a super moon, but other’s are saying it is too far away from earth to considered it a super moon.

The weather will cooperate here in Central PA to view the full moon. We will have a clear sky on Wednesday night and also Thursday night too. If you capture any photos of the full moon make sure to share them with us!

The next full moon will happen on July 23rd at 10:37 PM.