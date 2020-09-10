From record tying heat to a blast of snow

Weather Headlines

by: KMGH/NNS

Posted: / Updated:

Summer loving residents in Idaho Springs were not excited to see a snow covered Main Street. 

Winter arriving overnight led to a drastic difference from the 90 degree record tying heat in Denver Monday.

Unfortunately, temperature readings around the freezing mark provided a preview for businesses that rely on outdoor seating.

Main street restaurant owner Josh Dubien said, “Well we lost 7 tables because we have 7 tables out here, we’re only allowed 5 tables inside right now because of the social distancing and the 50% capacity.”

Fortunately, the taste of winter won’t last long and summer looks to make its return by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss