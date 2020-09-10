From record tying heat to a blast of snow

Summer loving residents in Idaho Springs were not excited to see a snow covered Main Street.

Winter arriving overnight led to a drastic difference from the 90 degree record tying heat in Denver Monday.

Unfortunately, temperature readings around the freezing mark provided a preview for businesses that rely on outdoor seating.

Main street restaurant owner Josh Dubien said, “Well we lost 7 tables because we have 7 tables out here, we’re only allowed 5 tables inside right now because of the social distancing and the 50% capacity.”

Fortunately, the taste of winter won’t last long and summer looks to make its return by the weekend.