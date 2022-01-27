February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Frigid morning

Weather Headlines

Temperatures this morning dropped below zero degrees in many locations. This cold snap of air will continue through the weekend. Here is a look at some of the reported low temperatures from this morning.

BEDFORD COUNTY

Claysburg: -11°F

Bedford Airport: -11°F

Wolfsburg: -9°F

Saxton: -3°F

BLAIR COUNTY

Tyrone: -9°F

Bellwood: -8°F

Altoona: -7°F

Williamsburg: -5°F

Penn State Altoona: -4°F

Roaring Spring: -3°F

Hollidaysburg: -3°F

Altoona Airport: -2°F

Claysburg: -2°F

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Ebensburg: -16°F

Loretto: -6°F

Johnstown Airport: -2°F

Mineral Point: 0°F

CAMERON COUNTY

Emporium: -11°F

CENTRE COUNTY

Port Matilda: -14°F

South Philipsburg: -14°F

Aaronsburg: -13°F

Spring Mills: -12°F

State College: -11°F

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Grampian: -13°F

Clearfield Airport: -9°F

DuBois: -9°F

ELK COUNTY

Kersey: -17°F

Ridgway: -11°F

St Marys: -8°F

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Shavers Creek: -9°F

Huntingdon: -4°F

SOMERSET COUNTY

Meyersdale: -17°F

Somerset: -12°F

Laurel Summit: -1°F

