Frigid morning

Temperatures this morning dropped below zero degrees in many locations. This cold snap of air will continue through the weekend. Here is a look at some of the reported low temperatures from this morning.
BEDFORD COUNTY
Claysburg: -11°F
Bedford Airport: -11°F
Wolfsburg: -9°F
Saxton: -3°F
BLAIR COUNTY
Tyrone: -9°F
Bellwood: -8°F
Altoona: -7°F
Williamsburg: -5°F
Penn State Altoona: -4°F
Roaring Spring: -3°F
Hollidaysburg: -3°F
Altoona Airport: -2°F
Claysburg: -2°F
CAMBRIA COUNTY
Ebensburg: -16°F
Loretto: -6°F
Johnstown Airport: -2°F
Mineral Point: 0°F
CAMERON COUNTY
Emporium: -11°F
CENTRE COUNTY
Port Matilda: -14°F
South Philipsburg: -14°F
Aaronsburg: -13°F
Spring Mills: -12°F
State College: -11°F
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Grampian: -13°F
Clearfield Airport: -9°F
DuBois: -9°F
ELK COUNTY
Kersey: -17°F
Ridgway: -11°F
St Marys: -8°F
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
Shavers Creek: -9°F
Huntingdon: -4°F
SOMERSET COUNTY
Meyersdale: -17°F
Somerset: -12°F
Laurel Summit: -1°F
