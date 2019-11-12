Some Locations May Break Their Record Low Temperature Tonight

Tonight: Some cities and towns could break their record low temperature tonight! The arctic air that moved in Tuesday will continue into Wednesday. Tonight the temperatures will fall into the lower teens.

Altoona’s record low temperature for Wednesday, November 13th is 19 degrees. It was set back in 1996. The forecast low temperature for Wednesday is 16 degrees.

Altoona is not alone, several other cities and towns also could break their record low temperature. Make sure you bundle up Tuesday morning.

Record Low Temperature (November 13th):

Dubois: (14 degrees, 1986)

Johnstown: (12 degrees, 1986)

Lock Haven: (15 degrees, 1986)

Meyersdale: (17 degrees, 2001)

Philipsburg: (17, degrees, 2016

Prince Gallitzin: (13 degrees, 1996

Raystown Lake: (16 degrees, 2017)

Renovo: (20 degrees, 1996)