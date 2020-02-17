This morning we had temperatures below the freezing mark of 32°F and we also had fog. With temperatures below freezing, this led to freezing fog. Freezing fog can create icy and slick road conditions.

I-80 at Exit 97 showing fog on Monday 12.17.2020

Fog forms when the dew point temperature and the air temperature are close or the same number. This allows the water vapor in the air to condense into tiny water droplets. These water droplets are then suspended in the air creating fog.







Freezing fog forms the same way, but since the air temperature is below freezing, these tiny water droplets can freeze. This creates ice on objects and surfaces outside. This can mean ice will form on trees, cars, and sidewalks. This can also create icy road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.