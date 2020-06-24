Forest fires hit village amid Siberia heatwave

A Siberian village in the republic of Sakha has reached record high temperatures amid a heatwave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

Temperatures in Suturuokha reached 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

The average high for June in this part of Siberia is 15 Celsius (59 Fahrenheit).

Much of Siberia has experienced unseasonally warm temperatures this year, including reports of a likely record of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday.

From January through May, the average temperature in north-central Siberia has been about 8 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, according to the climate science non-profit Berkeley Earth.

Wildfires have continued to spread through fields in the Republic of Sakha on the back of the heatwave which has hit the entire region.

There are currently 50 active bushfires on the territory of 637,324 hectares, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.