A few nights ago some of us saw a straight line of lights in the night sky. Those lights in the sky were dozens of small satellites known as Starlink launched by SpaceX to provide worldwide internet.

According to their website, Starlink.com, they are "leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system." Dozens of their satellites will provide Northern America and Canada with reliable internet in the coming year, but plans to expand near-global coverage by 2021.