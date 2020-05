When posed with this question people normally jump right to tornadoes, hurricanes or flooding. All of those are incorrect. The one single type of weather that takes the most lives in a year is heat. Below is a table of the latest year that has had all of the severe weather compiled by the National Weather service. It shows the fatalities from severe weather for the year 2018, the 10-year average, and the 30-year average.

As you can see heat is the number one killer so the next time you hear on the weather that there is a combination of dangerous heat and humidity, maybe you will give some pause and thought to this serious problem.