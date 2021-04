Showers will be around this weekend but it will not be a complete washout. It is a great weekend to download that WTAJ Weather App to keep up to date with the weather.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm around. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.