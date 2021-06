BLAIR COUNT Pa. (WTAJ)--Dana Cayruth, 55, of Altoona, is accused of reporting a .22 caliber Mossberg AR-style gun missing after he moved in Nov. 2020 when it was actually sold to a guy named "Soup Bone."

Cayruth pointed police to Soup Bone, or Leon Williams, 64, of Altoona, Williams when they asked who had helped with the move. Police then were told by Cayruth that the gun was actually sold to Williams, who initially agreed to sell it back in a few months as they only did it to raise some quick cash. Williams then refused to sell it back.