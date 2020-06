The quotes around the words heavy air may be the giveaway to the answer to this question. If you asked random people they would say the air feels heavier on a very humid day. While we may be sluggish on days like this, it's not the air that is weighing us down. Let's break down the science of the atmosphere and solve this question.

First of all, let's talk about the composition of our atmosphere. 99% of the atmosphere is made up of two gasses, nitrogen and oxygen. There is less than a percent of Argon while the rest is filled with trace gasses, including things like carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor.