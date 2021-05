(WTAJ) -- After a successful two-night WrestleMania 37 in April with a live crowd, WWE has announced they're hitting the road with a 25 city tour featuring Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown. It's something fans and wrestlers have been waiting for since the pandemic left arenas around the world empty.

According to WWE.com, the company will start its 25 city tour in Texas on July 16 and run through Labor Day, for now. The first three events revolve around their yearly Money In The Bank PPV which is always a fan favorite. They'll start in Houston for SmackDown on Friday, head to Forth Worth for the Pay-Per-View on Sunday, July 18, then on to Dallas the next night for Monday Night RAW.