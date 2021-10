SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A driver was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday after his car crashed into a tractor-trailer in Somerset County.

New Jersey driver Jay Harris, 37, was pronounced dead after officials said he was unable to stop in his Kia and ran into the back of a tractor-trailer around 1 a.m. Oct. 21. The truck was slowing down to pull into the South Somerset Service Plaza when Harris was unable to adjust his speed in time.