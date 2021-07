(WTAJ) -- Domino's Pizza released a statement after one of their commercials aired with unfortunate timing during All Elite Wrestling(AEW)'s weekly show AEW Dynamite on the TNT Network featuring a 'deathmatch.'

A match between Chris Jericho and the self-proclaimed "king of the deathmatch" Nick Gage took place with various dangerous moments involving light tubes, panes of glass, and even a pizza cutter. The incident in question happened after Gage used a pizza cutter to slice open Jericho's forehead only for the program to go into a scheduled commercial break.