Tonight will be cloudy with rainfall. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will start off with rain and then clouds will slowly try break as the day moves along. The afternoon will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds.