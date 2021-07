CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission revealed Friday that nesting and fledgling songbirds in Chester County are experiencing a mysterious illness that causes ocular issues, neurologic issues and large numbers of deceased birds in some cases.

This comes as wildlife officials in neighboring states including West Virginia, Maryland, Deleware, Indiana and Ohio have reported similar mortality events among the avian species. Diagnostic laboratories including the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program are investigating the cause of disease.