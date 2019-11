The growing season has ended, but house plants can survive all winter! Some of you sent in some awesome photos of blooming Christmas Cacti this week! Thank you so much!

Schlumbergera, otherwise known as a Thanksgiving or Christmas Cactus, is native to Brazil. It is called a holiday cactus because a lot of people give them as gifts this time of the year, and they are typically in bloom.

Even though they are native to Brazil, the Christmas Cactus likes to be put in cool, but sunlit places to grow.