During 2018, over 71.19" of precipitation fell across Central PA. July was one of our wettest months last year when over 9.66" of rain fell. So far in July of 2019, we have recorded 3.96" of rainfall. Average rainfall for the month of July is 3.16".

Year to date so far, 30.20" of rain has fallen in Central PA. Last year by the end of July, we had recorded 35.57" of rainfall.