Flower Friday 06.28.19

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the heating of the day. Today will be humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Our winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Thursday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be clear with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s. Friday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Some spots on Friday will be near 90 degrees. With the heat and humidity, there could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Overall it is going to be a warm and humid week here in Central PA. Friday night will be partially clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.