LONDON — British authorities say more rain will bring the risk of “significant flooding" to parts of the country in the coming days. That's bad news for people in central England and Wales, where swollen rivers have already flooded hundreds of properties.

Criticism is growing of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's response to the crisis, as experts warn that climate change is increasing the risk of floods across the country. Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is traveling Thursday to communities in south Wales inundated after Storm Dennis dumped up to 6 inches (150 mm) of rain.