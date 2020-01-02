Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

Residents of Indonesia’s capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding have begun returning to their homes as waters start to recede, though the death toll from the disaster has jumped to 30.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta starting Wednesday and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts.

A family walks their son through a flooded neighborhood in a bucket in Tanggerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Heavy flooding in Indonesia’s capital as residents celebrated the new year has killed at least 16 people, displaced tens of thousands and forced an airport to close, the country’s disaster management agency said Thursday. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Jakarta Gov. Anies Bawesdan said much of the water had receded by Thursday evening and the number of displaced people at temporary shelters had fallen to about 5,000 from 19,000.

Officials had earlier said 35,000 people were in shelters across the greater metropolitan area.

As much as 37 centimeters (14.5 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Jakarta and West Java’s hilly areas on New Year’s Eve, causing the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers to overflow.